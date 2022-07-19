Waterbury Police Look for Person in Connection With April Homicide

Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened in April.

Officials said they're looking for the pictured individual as a part of their investigation.

The shooting happened on April 9 on Orange Street. A 56-year-old woman died after gunshots were fired into a Waterbury home.

Police previously said they do not believe the woman, later identified as Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, of Waterbury, was the intended target. She had been shot in the head and was lying on the floor, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where she was originally listed as being in critical condition. Police said they learned the following day that Antongiorgi had died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip at 203-755-1234.