Waterbury

Waterbury Police Look for Person Who Struck Pedestrian and Fled

Waterbury Police Department

Waterbury Police are looking for a person that appears to have struck a pedestrian and fled the scene early Friday morning.

Officials said the hit-and-run crash happened at about 5 a.m. in the area of East Main Street and Baldwin Street.

Responding officers said they found a 62-year-old man lying in the road after being struck. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the man was walking along the side of Baldwin Street when he was struck by a car that was turning.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey Honda Accord, possibly 2012 to 2015, with dark tinted windows and no front bumper or front marker plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling 203-346-3975.

The hit-and-run is under investigation.

