Waterbury Police Look For Suspect in July Homicide

Police are looking for the man accused of killing a Waterbury resident on July 18.

Police have signed an arrest warrant and are looking for 21-year-old Justin Cabrera in relation to the July homicide.

Officers believe Cabrera killed Kayson Langhorn in a parking lot at 577 Chase Ave.

Cabrera faces charges including murder, first degree reckless endangerment, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police are warning people to use caution and not to approach or make contact with Cabrera.

Anyone with information on Cabrera's whereabouts are asked to call police at 203-574-6911.

