Waterbury Police Looking for Person That Hit Teen With Car, Took Off

A teenager had to be rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car early Saturday morning and police are searching for the person responsible.

It all happened just after midnight as the teen was riding a scooter in the area of West Main Street and Highland Avenue.

Police said officers found the 16-year-old lying in the roadway when they first arrived on scene, but the vehicle that hit him had already taken off.

Authorities later found the vehicle, a Cadillac XT5, abandoned and took it away. The driver is not in custody at this time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Waterbury Police say the driver of the scooter is being treated at Connecticut Children's Medical Center for life threatening and is in critical condition.

Anyone with any information on this accident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.