Waterbury Police Make Second Arrest in Connection With Recent Shootings

Waterbury Police have arrested second person in connection with two shootings that happened last week.

Investigators said an 18-year-old woman was shot in the buttock area on John Street on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Over the weekend, officials arrested 21-year-old Derek St. Hilaire in connection to the shooting. He faces charges including first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, and more.

Investigators determined that this incident was connected to the shooting that left a 10-year-old boy and St. Hilaire himself injured about a half hour later on Congress Avenue.

Authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Thomas West for his connection to both shootings. He is facing a number of weapons charges and assault. Investigators said more charges are expected.

According to police, investigators believe West was the intended target in the shooting on John Street and he was involved in weapons violations and then again in the shooting on Congress Avenue.

The Waterbury Police Department and community members are calling for change after a recent uptick in violence in the city.

All three people who were shot suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay, according to police.

Investigators said the shootings are tied to group violence and stem from auto thefts. West is also being charged with two warrants involving vehicle theft, police added.

At least three stolen vehicles were used during the shootings, police said. Two minors were also arrested in connection to those stolen vehicles, they added.

The investigation is ongoing.

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck talks with Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo about youth crime in Connecticut