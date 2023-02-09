Waterbury

Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash

By Angela Fortuna

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself into police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year.

The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.

Balnis was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Balnis was off duty at the time of the crash.

He has been place on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs investigation, police said.

Balnis faces a new charge for carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, authorities said. The new charge came about after an investigation conducted by the Waterbury State's Attorney's Office.

He posted a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

In November, he was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. He posted a $5,000 bond.

