Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month

A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month.

David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.

Balnis was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was off duty at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Balnis with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. He turned himself in to Waterbury police Tuesday.

Balnis posted a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on December 8.

He has been place on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs investigation, according to police.

