Waterbury Police Officer Fired for Conduct With Driver While Directing Traffic

A Waterbury police officer has been fired after an Internal Affairs investigation into his conduct during an encounter with a citizen while directing traffic last month.

Investigators said Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street on December 13 around 12 p.m. after a mechanical failure with the traffic light.

The traffic lights were in flashing mode as Hinkle directed traffic.

According to police, while directing traffic, a vehicle drove through the intersection. Hinkle told the vehicle to stop, hit the driver's side of the vehicle with his hand and then the vehicle pulled over.

The incident was captured on Hinkle's body camera. Waterbury Police Department has released the footage.

The incident initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to look at Hinkle's actions and conduct with the driver, according to authorities. He was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Authorities said Hinkle was fired on Monday as a result of the investigation that determined his conduct, actions and behavior were a violation of departmental policies.

"As a result of the Internal Affairs Investigation, Officer Hinkle was terminated from the Waterbury Police Department. His conduct during this encounter with a citizen of the community is unacceptable and not representative of the men and women serving the Waterbury Police Department," Waterbury Police Department Chief Fernando Spagnolo said in part in a statement.

Hinkle was in his seventh year with the Waterbury Police Department.