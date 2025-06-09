Waterbury police offer $200 reward for reporting illegal ATVs and dirt bikes

The Waterbury Police Department hopes to crack down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes, and they're looking for your help.

They're offering a $200 reward to anyone who leaves an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest, or seizure of an illegal ATV or dirt bike.

The reward also applies to illegal mini motorcycles and other non-permitted recreational vehicles used on city streets or in parks.

All tips can be anonymous. Police said you can call them at 203-755-1234 or email them at atvtips@waterburyct.org.