Waterbury Police Search For SUV Involved in Hit-and-Run

Waterbury police are looking for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run on the night of March 13.

The SUV hit a 61-year-old man in the area of North Main Street and Kingsbury Street around 8:50 p.m. that night, according to police.

The man suffered serious injuries, and is being treated in the hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police describle the vehicle as a blue SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox. It should have a dent on the front hood, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.