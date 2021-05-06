Waterbury

Waterbury Police Seek Second Suspect in Deadly Shooting

NBC Connecticut/Waterbury Police Department

Waterbury police are searching for a second suspect in a deadly shooting on East Main Street over the weekend.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Wall Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a report of someone who had been shot multiple times and found 23-year-old Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias, of Waterbury. He died at the scene, police said. Another victim was shot in the leg.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Basil Smith in connection with the case. He faces charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault, and gun charges.

Local

early voting 35 mins ago

House Passes Early Voting Amendment

coronavirus in connecticut 49 mins ago

CT DPH: Many Pediatrician Offices Unable to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

Police previously arrested another suspect, 41-year-old Charles Smith.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous and has other warrants out for his arrest, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterburydeadly shooting
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us