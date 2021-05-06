Waterbury Police Seek Second Suspect in Deadly Shooting

Waterbury police are searching for a second suspect in a deadly shooting on East Main Street over the weekend.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Wall Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a report of someone who had been shot multiple times and found 23-year-old Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias, of Waterbury. He died at the scene, police said. Another victim was shot in the leg.

Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Basil Smith in connection with the case. He faces charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault, and gun charges.

Police previously arrested another suspect, 41-year-old Charles Smith.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous and has other warrants out for his arrest, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.