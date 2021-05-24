Waterbury Police Seek Suspect in Hit-and-Run

Waterbury police are looking for a suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured on Saturday.
Police are searching for 35-year-old Stacy Edwards in connection with a crash at Frost Road and Homestead Avenue early Saturday morning.
According to police, Edwards struck a 31-year-old woman with her vehicle around 2:20 a.m. and then left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the victim was assaulted before the crash.
Local
Edwards is facing charges of breach of peace, third-degree assault, criminal attempt at manslaughter, reckless driving, and evading responsibility.
Anyone with information on Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.