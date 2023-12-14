Waterbury police to announce arrest in shooting of teen at Brass Mill Center

Waterbury police said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a teen inside the Brass Mill Center mall on Dec. 8.

The shooting happened in the food court around 5 p.m. and the teen was taken to the hospital.

Early in the investigation, police said two people were in an altercation inside the mall before the shooting.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo will hold a news conference at 10:45 a.m. to discuss the arrest.