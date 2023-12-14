Waterbury

Waterbury police to announce arrest in shooting of teen at Brass Mill Center

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a teen inside the Brass Mill Center mall on Dec. 8.

The shooting happened in the food court around 5 p.m. and the teen was taken to the hospital.

Early in the investigation, police said two people were in an altercation inside the mall before the shooting.

A teen is hospitalized after being shot inside the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury Friday evening.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo will hold a news conference at 10:45 a.m. to discuss the arrest.

