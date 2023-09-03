Waterbury Police warn residents about recent phone scam

Waterbury Police Department is warning residents about a recent phone scam.

Authorities said the scam involves a caller posing as a representative of the Waterbury Police Department. The caller reportedly makes a false claim such as missing jury duty or having an outstanding warrant in exchange for money.

According to investigators, in some cases, the phone number may be disguised to appear as a police department phone number.

Police in neighboring police departments have also been alerted to similar incidents where callers impersonate themselves as law enforcement to try to get money from residents over the phone.

Officers remind residents to never provide personal or financial information over the phone to an unknown person.

If you believe you may be the victim of a scam phone call or have questions about a suspicious call, you should contact your local police department. Waterbury residents can call (203) 574-6911.