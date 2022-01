Waterbury Public Schools are closed and multiple other districts have a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to icy road conditions.

District officials in Bolton and Shelton said they have icy roads and are having a two-hour delay. Waterbury Public Schools have decided to close on Tuesday.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologist Bob Maxon said there may be slippery spots on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s.