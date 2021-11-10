Waterbury Public Schools To Give Free Internet Access To Families

Waterbury Public Schools are providing internet for families in need after receiving a financial award due to COVID-19.

In a press release sent on Wednesday, the school announced that after partnering with Comcast through their Internet Essentials Partnership Program (IEPP), students and families in need will be given the opportunity to receive free broadband access at home through Waterbury Public Schools.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It is critical for all of our students to have internet access to successfully learn while outside of the classroom,” said Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin in a press release.

“This partnership with Comcast demonstrates Waterbury’s continued commitment not only to supporting families during the pandemic but also removing obstacles that might prevent our students from reaching their educational goals.”

Up to 3,000 Internet Essential Plus vouchers will be available for families.

Families will receive one year of high speed internet access with CIPA Internet Protection complaint security and parental controls for free with no equipment or rental feeds.

The award is in part from a $7.17 billion government program, Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), established by the FCC to provide schools and libraries tools for students who are remote learning due to COVID-19.

Eligible families will be contacted by Waterbury Public Schools and further information will be available in the upcoming weeks.