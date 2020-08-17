Conn. Resident Tests Positive for West Nile Virus, Marking First Human Case of 2020

A Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus, marking the first human case in the state this year.

State Dept. of Public Health officials said the person who tested positive for West Nile Virus is between 40 and 49 years old and became ill during the second week of July. Authorities said laboratory tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to West Nile Virus.

The person who tested positive for West Nile Virus lives in Waterbury, public health officials said, but may have been exposed to it in the Newington or Wethersfield area. He or she is recovering.

“The identification of a Connecticut resident with West Nile virus associated illness emphasizes the need to take actions to prevent mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes," said DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Diedre S. Gifford.

Officials said West Nile Virus is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the United States and has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999.