Waterbury

2 Injured, Road Closed After Waterbury Apartment Fire

NBC Connecticut

Officials said a busy road in Waterbury remains closed as crews investigate a large apartment fire.

Police and fire officials are at the scene of the fire at 3262 East Main St. Officers are assisting with traffic, they said.

Two minor injuries were reported but both individuals refused medical attention, according to police.

Police said it is unknown what caused the fire.

The road, in the area of the fire, will remain closed while crews investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

