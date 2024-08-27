Waterbury

Waterbury schools to dismiss early Wednesday because of hot weather

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, Aug. 28 because of the forecast for extreme heat and they said extracurricular activities for Wednesday will be cancelled as well.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures near 90 and said the day will be muggy.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The school system has posted the early dismissal schedule online here.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us