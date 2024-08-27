Waterbury schools to dismiss early Wednesday because of hot weather

Waterbury Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, Aug. 28 because of the forecast for extreme heat and they said extracurricular activities for Wednesday will be cancelled as well.
The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures near 90 and said the day will be muggy.
The school system has posted the early dismissal schedule online here.
