Man injured in Waterbury shooting; suspected shooter dead: police

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury early Tuesday morning and said it appears that a 73-year-old man shot and injured a 65-year-old man, then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to Armand Drive in Waterbury at 6:21 a.m. and found the 65-year-old victim in his apartment and the 73-year-old suspect nearby in a common area of the apartment building. The suspect died at the scene, police said.

Police believe the shooting happened in the parking lot and the victim went into his apartment and called the police.

The suspect and victim knew each other, police said, and authorities believe this was an isolated incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

Waterbury detectives are investigating and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death of the 73-year-old.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Adults in crisis in Connecticut should call 800-HOPE-135 or 211 (press 1 for crisis, 2 for adults), Call/Text 988 or Chat www.988lifeline.org. Youth in crisis in Connecticut should call 211 (press 1 for crisis, 1 for youth), Call/Text 988 or Chat www.988lifeline.org. Find more ways to get help here.