Waterbury Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital; 1 Suspect in Custody

A man has died at the hospital after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend and police have identified a suspect.
Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street at Wall Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of a man that had been shot and was lying in the road.
When police arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old Trevor Figueroa with a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. According to police, he died Thursday, making the case a homicide.
Police have arrested one suspect, 31-year-old Carlos Leon. He faces charges of criminal attempt at murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. Police said more charges are expected in light of Figueroa's death.
Another man also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident and was treated at a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.