Waterbury

Waterbury Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital; 1 Suspect in Custody

Manati_bajo_amenaza.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has died at the hospital after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend and police have identified a suspect.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street at Wall Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of a man that had been shot and was lying in the road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When police arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old Trevor Figueroa with a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. According to police, he died Thursday, making the case a homicide.

Local

Trumbull 33 mins ago

Police Investigate Death of Woman Pulled From River in Trumbull

travel 36 mins ago

Avelo Airlines, Tweed New Haven Airport Launch ‘Pick and Pack' Sweepstakes

Police have arrested one suspect, 31-year-old Carlos Leon. He faces charges of criminal attempt at murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. Police said more charges are expected in light of Figueroa's death.

Another man also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident and was treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us