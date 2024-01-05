Waterbury

Waterbury Shovel Brigade ready to help ahead of pending snow storm

The Waterbury Police Activity League's Shovel Brigade is once again ready to help seniors, and those with disabilities in town, shovel snow this winter.

By Dave Peck

NBC Universal, Inc.

“I thank god for them. That’s all I can say, because I don’t know what else I would do,” Kimberly McIntosh, of Waterbury, said.

Snow like what Connecticut will likely see this weekend doesn’t sit well with Kimberly McIntosh. For her, and many others, shoveling isn’t an option.

“I would be stranded here, trying to get out of here,” she said.

She would be, but thanks to the Waterbury Police Activity League’s Shovel Brigade, she gets the help she needs any time there’s a storm.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“For the longest time, it was hard for me to find somebody to help me and somebody suggested that I call them,” she said.

This weekend, McIntosh will be one of many in Waterbury calling on the Brigade for a little help.

“We go out, we shovel driveways, stop for hot chocolate, kids enjoy a little lunch, and at the end of the day, they also get paid minimum wage for their services,” Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said.

Local

recall 8 mins ago

CT resident gets salmonella from charcuterie meat that has been recalled

Somers 2 hours ago

Restaurant expects large crowd for fundraiser to benefit Somers family

It’s a good deal for everyone, but even more than that, it’s time well spent out in the community.

“It’s a good organization and it teaches them responsibilities and stuff like that because these kids need something to do today,” McIntosh said.

The Shovel Brigade has been serving the people of Waterbury for years, powered by the participation of kids ages 14 through 22.

“It’s the service that you provide to the community, helping others, and then also the opportunity to give these kids the experience to work with the police and to help elderly people in the community,” Bessette said.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us