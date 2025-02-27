Waterbury student becomes a voice for heart health after suffering cardiac arrest

A Waterbury high school student is becoming a voice for heart health after he went into cardiac arrest in January.

Tylon Lott, 16, a student at Holy Cross, experienced cardiac arrest following his high school basketball game on January 7.

Lott was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma before eventually being released.

On Thursday, an event offering free youth cardiac screenings was held at the Greater Waterbury YMCA by the nonprofit organization In a Heartbeat.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"The goal of this program is to try to detect heart disease before a kid is in a situation where they need emergency care,” Mike Papele, president and founder of In a Heartbeat said.

The event was inspired by Lott's successful recovery.

"I'm happy they did this and they're raising awareness for this and that a lot of kids signed up to get their heart checked," Lott said.

In A Heartbeat is a Connecticut based nonprofit with a mission to prevent death from sudden cardiac arrests.

Papele said people often don't associate young people having with heart conditions, which is why cardiac screenings are so important.

"Ty's life was saved. Unfortunately, we hear a lot of stories where it doesn't go that way and this test today again is a way to detect something before a kid is in that situation," Papele said.