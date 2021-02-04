Waterbury

Waterbury Students Return to In-Person Learning for the First Time Since November

“I’m really excited because they really don’t have the interaction with other children. It’s been a long year for him and he really misses his teacher.," said Dawn Netale. Her grandson is in 4th grade.

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students in Waterbury are returning to the classroom on Thursday for the first time since Nov. 16. The district planned to bring students back on Jan. 19, but pushed it back to Feb. 1. Then the snowstorm delayed it another three days until Feb. 4.

“I feel good, I feel confident. I feel like they need to socialize,” said Madeleine Garcia, who has a son in third grade.

Garcia went on to say that she is looking forward to a return to normalcy for her son. He’s been home learning remotely along with the thousands of other students in the district.

“It was a struggle with the learning, keeping them focused. It’s hard. So I think they need the structure. I think they need to be in this environment. It’s just better for them,” Garcia said.

Dawn Netale can relate. Her grandson is in fourth grade.

“Four hours of my day, every day at the kitchen table while he’s in class and it’s been trying. But his education is the most important thing to me and my daughter so that’s what we’re working on,” Netale said.

Netale and her daughter are both worried about his exposure to COVID-19 but feel that returning to school is the best decision for him.

“Ms. Menzie and Driggs have been phenomenal the last time about keeping these kids safe so I have full confidence that they will continue to do so,” Netale said.

For Brandon Dawson, a seventh-grader, remote learning has been distracting at home, so he’s most looking forward to “probably getting my grades up more than they already are, getting above average,” said Dawson.

Dawson went on to say that he feels prepared to board the bus and go into the school buildings.

“I have hand sanitizer in my pocket. Got my mask, got an extra one. And hopefully I can prevent getting corona,” said Dawson.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

conspiracy theories 3 hours ago

When Family and Friends Fall Down the QAnon Rabbit Hole, Can They Be Rescued?

Super Bowl LV 21 hours ago

Don't Be a Super Spreader on Super Bowl Sunday

stephen bannon 22 hours ago

Manhattan DA Mulls Potential State Case Against Bannon After Presidential Pardon

This article tagged under:

Waterburyremote learningwaterbury public schoolsStudentshybrid model
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us