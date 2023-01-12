Waterbury Teacher Wins Prestigious Milken Educator Award

One exceptional Waterbury teacher received the surprise of her life on Thursday.

Wallace Middle School teacher Elaine Hill was awarded the Milken Educator Award.

The honor goes to about 40 teachers all over the country who far surpass the expectations of an educator.

The catch is, the Milken Educator Committee does not accept nominations, nor can you apply.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They find you.

Hill said she was shocked when she realized she had won the award.

"Teaching, as cliché as it sounds, is a really rewarding job. We get to spend our entire day helping students and watching them grow," Hill said.

In addition to a $25,000 award, Hill will receive an all-expenses paid trip to California to meet the rest of the all-star educators nominated this year.

Her students weren’t shy about singing her praises

"She always cheers us up when were always crying, or maybe laughing she’ll tell us a joke too, it’s probably the most fun part," said Kziah Davidson,a fourth grader.

"She’ll tell us reliable websites so we can learn more if we’re stuck on something, overall just the best teacher," Matthew Allas added.