Waterbury Woman Charged in Scheme to Defraud Medicaid

A Waterbury woman who worked as a personal care assistant was arrested and charged for Medicare fraud after she continued to bill for services she no longer provided.

According to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), 26-year-old Adrieonna Fisher was arrested Thursday after billing false claims totaling to $6,024.

Fisher was hired in March of 2015 to provide care to a a 55-year-old developmentally disabled man. She left the job in July 2016 but continued to bill Medicaid until November 2016 for work she never performed.

Fisher is being charged with Larceny in the First Degree By Defrauding A Public Community, Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the Second Degree, and Health Insurance Fraud.

Fisher was released on a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on March 6, 2020. The case will prosecuted by the MFCU.

