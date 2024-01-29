Waterbury woman has died after crash

A 35-year-old Waterbury woman has died after a crash on Sunday.

A Honda Element and Ford Escape collided at the intersection of West Main Street and Watertown Avenue in Waterbury and the 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman in the Escape were both taken to the hospital, police said.

The woman, Pepsi Holder, of Waterbury, died soon after arriving at the hospital, police said. The 37-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

The 49-year-old man who was driving the Honda Element was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No one else was in the vehicle, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.