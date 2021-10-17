Waterbury Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-95 South in Stamford

A woman from Waterbury has died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 south in Stamford on Sunday morning.

State police said a vehicle was traveling in the center lane of three on I-95 south near exit 7 around 2:45 a.m.

Investigators said 39-year-old Cynthia Teran, of Waterbury, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in the same area when she collided with the other vehicle.

Teran was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lebron-Hernandez at Troop G at (203) 696-2500.