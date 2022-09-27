Waterbury's Enlightenment School, Reed School to Shelter In Place Today

Waterbury police are investigating a social media school threat involving the Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School and school officials said both schools will be in shelter-in-place Tuesday, there will be an additional police presence at both schools and all activities will be held indoors as a precaution.

School officials said the administration became aware of a social media threat for Sept. 27 and police are investigating.

The Enlightenment School was evacuated on Monday because of an anonymous bomb threat.

