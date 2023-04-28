Waterbury's Kennedy High School Locked Down After Report of Unauthorized Person With Weapon

Kennedy High School in Waterbury was placed into lockdown Friday morning after a student from another school entered the building and was believed to have a weapon, according to the school district.

A student from Kennedy high allowed a Wilby High School student into the building, the district said.

West Side Middle School also activated a shelter-in-place due to its close proximity to Kennedy High.

Police were called and no weapon was found, according to the school district.

Friday's incident came just a day after a student brought a gun to Crosby High School. That school and Wallace Middle School activated a shelter-in-place. The 18-year-old student who had the gun was arrested and is facing several charges.