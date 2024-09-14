Waterbury's Puerto Rican community celebrates 2nd annual ‘Borifest'

It's a Puerto Rican weekend in Waterbury.

On Saturday, hundreds came out for the second annual Borifest at Hamilton Park.

"It is amazing. Last year, we grew out of Washington Park. This park is double in size," said Rafael Feliciano-Roman, founder of the Greater Waterbury Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival.

He says there were more than 45 different vendors this year from all over New England and beyond.

"We have folks as far away as New Jersey and as far up north as Maine, who have come down to be part of Waterbury's festival," said Felician-Roman.

There were also performers from Puerto Rico who came in specifically for this festival. Plus, authentic Puerto Rican food and Puerto Rican-themed clothes and accessories.

"Que viva Puerto Rico, which means long live Puerto Rico," said Feliciano-Roman.

But that's not all. On Sunday, Feliciano-Roman is organizing a big Puerto Rican parade in downtown Waterbury, the first one in 25 years.

"The whole reason and impetus of me starting this was for my 85-year-old grandmother," he said.

He remembers going to the parade with her in 1999. That was the last time the city hosted it. After that, the parade stopped, but he's bringing it back to the Brass City.

"It means so much to me. I can imagine the next generation of little Puerto Rican kids. We're going to go downtown Waterbury, and in 25 years be in my role," said Feliciano-Roman.

And he plans to keep this tradition alive for years to come.

"This will continue and not stop. We're not going to let this go down. We already have our application into the city of Waterbury for next year," said Feliciano-Roman.

The festival wraps up at 7 p.m. The parade on Sunday kicks off at 10 a.m.