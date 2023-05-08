Waterford

Waterford Police Arrest Man Suspected in February Crash That Killed Two

Waterford police have arrested a man who is suspected in a crash in February that killed two other men. They said he was driving under the influence and had a suspended license.  

Robert Sewell, 22, of Broomfield, Colorado, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in the second-degree, operating while under the influence, operating on a suspended license and additional offenses in connection with the crash on Cross Road that killed the two passengers in vehicle.

Police said Sewell lost control of the car near the intersection with Fargo Road, went through a parking lot and hit a stone wall.

Police identified the two passengers who were killed in the crash as 24-year-old Dylan Richey, of Monument, Colorado, and 23-year-old Bramm Miller, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Sewell was also charged with reckless driving, operating without insurance, failure to drive in proper lane and  two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was arrested on Monday and released on a $100,000 bond.

He is due in court on May 18.

