Waterford Police Attempt to ID Man Accused of Stealing Wallet, Spending Thousands of Dollars

Waterford police are attempting to identify a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from someone at one store and spending thousands of dollars at another.

Police said a wallet was stolen from someone who was shopping at Target in Waterford on November 23 around 2 p.m.

Credit cards from that wallet were then used at the Best Buy across the street for items totaling $3,188.37, according to investigators.

The person who used the credit cards was pictured wearing black pants, a white shirt and black jacket with a black hat and black and gray face mask.

Anyone who can help identify the person is asked to contact police at (860) 442-9451.