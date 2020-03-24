Waterford

Waterford Police Offering ‘Check Ins’ for Local Business While Closed

NBCConnecticut.com

The Waterford Police Department is offering local businesses a little peace of mind during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are welcoming businesses to fill out a 'business check form' so officers can periodically check in on their business while they're closed.

The department also provides that service to residents when they go on vacation. When time permits, officers check on their homes.

Police are still encouraging business owners to use safeguards to secure their businesses such as alarm systems, camera systems and regular visits when possible.

To complete a business check request go to www.waterfordpolice.org.  

