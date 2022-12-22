Waterford

Waterford Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver

Waterford Police Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Waterford police are looking for the driver who hit a person and drove off Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. when the car hit a person crossing Great Neck Road near the Henny Penny, according to police.

The car is believed to be a red 2019 or 2020 Mazda 3, police said. It is missing its passenger side mirror as a result of the crash.

Police did not release the condition of the victim.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact officer Colkos at (860) 442-9451 ext. 2243 or by email at scolkos@waterfordct.org.

This article tagged under:

Waterford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us