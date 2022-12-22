Waterford Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver

Waterford police are looking for the driver who hit a person and drove off Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. when the car hit a person crossing Great Neck Road near the Henny Penny, according to police.

The car is believed to be a red 2019 or 2020 Mazda 3, police said. It is missing its passenger side mirror as a result of the crash.

Police did not release the condition of the victim.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact officer Colkos at (860) 442-9451 ext. 2243 or by email at scolkos@waterfordct.org.