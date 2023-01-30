Waterford Woman Killed in New London Crash

A woman from Waterford has died after a crash in New London on Sunday.

Dispatchers received a report of a crash near Colman Street and Vauxhall Street shortly before 3 p.m.

When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they said it was reported that the female driver was unresponsive.

The woman, later identified as 61-year-old Margaret Larsen, of Waterford, was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, Larsen died of her injuries at the hospital.

Members of the Investigative Services Division and Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Colman Street was closed between Vauxhall Street and Waldo Street on Sunday, but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or through text via the anonymous Tip411 system.