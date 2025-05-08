Crime and Courts

Watertown police arrest man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting 2 children in 1980s

Watertown Police
NBC Connecticut

Watertown police have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two young children in the 1980s.

Police said they started investigating in January of this year when they received reports alleging two children under 6 years old were abused over the summers of 1982 and 1983.

Police said they have obtained warrants charging 60-year-old John Church, of Canton, with two counts of kidnapping in the first degree.

They said they consulted with the Waterbury States Attorney's Office and determined that the statute of limitations for the sexual assault charges has expired.

Church was held on a $1.5 million bond and he is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Crime and Courts
