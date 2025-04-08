Watertown

Watertown Animal Control urges people to beware of virus in wildlife animals

By Anyssa McCalla

Raccoon
Watertown Animal Control is urging everyone to avoid animals in the wild due to the spread of distemper virus.

In the past few months, there was an outbreak of distemper virus in Watertown that has since spread throughout the state.

Racoons specifically have been seen with signs of lethargy, no fear in human interaction, discharge from their eyes, mouth and nose, as well as seizures.

If found curled up or asleep, animal control advises people to not touch or feed the animal.

"While we understand people want to help suffering animals, they are still wild and it is a massive health risk to yourself and others if an animal is handled," animal control said.

Animal control said there is no cure for the virus within wildlife animals and not every animal seen during the day is sick.

They ask anyone who needs assistance to contact the Watertown non-emergency police line at 860-945-5200.

