Watertown man arrested for animal cruelty after cat dies, dog hurt in his care: police

A Watertown man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after police found a cat dead in his care.

The police department said they were made aware of injuries to the dog, which is a hound mix. Officers also found his cat dead.

According to police, the cat sustained significant injuries which led to its death.

Animal control officers took the dog to a veterinarian who found injuries to its leg and hip, as well as a cut on its head.

The dog was taken into temporary custody of the Town of Watertown. After recovering from its injuries, the dog was adopted into a loving home with another dog to play with, police said. He is now comfortable and happy.

Investigators ultimately arrested the man. He faces animal cruelty charges and was held on a $50,000 bond.

