Watertown Mom Accused of Leaving Children Home Alone While She Went to Florida Due in Court

A Watertown mother who is accused of leaving her two young children home alone while she went to Florida with her boyfriend for a long weekend in November is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment.

Court documents say that Kerry Lyn Caviasca, of Watertown, left her two children, who are under the age of 12, home alone for two days and nights and told them to stay in the basement.

The investigation started on Dec. 17 when Caviasca’s ex-husband went to Watertown police and reported that the children had missed school on Monday, Nov. 22 and his ex-wife, who has primary custody, might have left them home alone from Nov. 20 through Nov. 22.

He said he hadn’t been able to reach the children and his father couldn't reach anyone when he went to the home, according to court documents.

A search of a cell phone the father gave to one of the children revealed dozens of text messages between Caviasca and the children that weekend, according to police.

In one text, the children asked about what they would have for dinner and Caviasca responded, “Just eat candy,” and “what ever (sic) is downstairs,” then went on to say, "there's so much downstairs" and "I'll make it up to you," according to court documents.

When police questioned Caviasca on Dec. 17, she told them that she’d gone to Florida, but she hadn’t left the children alone. She said her brother had been watching the children, according to court documents.

When the children spoke to investigators, they said no adults were at home with them, according to police.

Caviasca's attorney, Joseph DeCicco, told NBC Connecticut neither he nor his client would be making a comment at this time.

Caviasca was arrested on Jan. 15 and has been charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

She works for Waterbury Public Schools and has been placed on leave pending the allegations, according to school officials.

Waterbury Public Schools said in a statement, "Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation."

She was released on $5,000 bond and is due in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.