Watertown Police Seek Burglary Suspect

Watertown Police Department

Watertown police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a vape shop on Watertown Avenue on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to Brass City Vape at 1760 Watertown Ave. in the Oakville section of town around 6:45 p.m. for an alarm. Surveillance footage shows the suspect break the glass window on the front door, hoping through and stealing multiple items from the business.

The suspect is described as male with a large frame, dark hair that covered the back of his neck, and a beard.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect pictured above is asked to call Detective Ferrucci of the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 860-945-9440. A cash reward is available, police said.

