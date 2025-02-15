Be careful who you're Facebook friends with amid new scam, police warn

The Watertown Police Department is warning you to be cautious of who you're friends with on Facebook because of a new scam.

Authorities said scammers have been making a fake account using the name and picture of one of your real Facebook friends. They then tell you about money they were recently awarded and share contact information for an agent.

That person then tries to get information and money from you, according to police.

Police said you should be aware of who you're talking to and messages you receive. They also say you should be especially careful accepting new friend requests from people you're already friends with.

The scammers have been known to go through your profile and learn details about you to make themselves seem more legitimate.

They offer tips for what you can do to keep away from scammers: