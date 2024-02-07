Watertown

Watertown schools have a 2-hour delay on Wednesday

NBC Connecticut

Watertown public schools have a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from Watertown Public Schools said there is an issue with the main communication systems and utility providers are working on resolving the issues.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes to our families, students and faculty, but we are erring on the side of caution to ensure that emergency communication lines are up and running,” the post says.

All the schools have a delay, but the central office is open with the regular schedule, according to the school department website.

This article tagged under:

Watertown
