Wave Hill Bread recalls cookie dough logs sold in Norwalk

Wave Hill Bread has recalled their frozen cookie dough logs sold in Norwalk and other farmers markets throughout the state.

The product contains milk, wheat, and soy allergens that has not been labeled, according to the CT Department of Consumer Protection.

The products are wrapped in a white parchment paper with green twist ties to seal.

Some of the products recalled are:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Log, 24 ounces

Frozen Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie Dough Log, 24 ounces

Frozen Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Log, 24 ounces

Frozen Ginger Molasses Cookie Dough Log, 24 ounces

Anyone who purchased Wave Hill Breads frozen cookie dough is asked to return the product to Wave Hill Bread's retail location at 239 Westport Ave. in Norwalk for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

They ask if anyone has questions to contact Wave Hill Bread at 203-762-9595.