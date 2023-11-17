Ways to save money and time on your Thanksgiving meal

Families are getting ready for their Thanksgiving feasts and some deals are available for items for the holiday menu.

Look for deals by checking prices on your phone and looking at the weekly ads before you go to the store.

There are deals now on stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and bags of potatoes. You could find sales for two items for $5 dollars or two for $6.

You could also spend less on turkey this year than last year.

Fresh turkeys at Highland Park Market in Manchester are 30 cents cheaper per pound than last year.

If a whole turkey is too big, you could get turkey breast or a chicken instead.

Pre-made Thanksgiving meals might be the right option for some families, especially if you are hosting a small group.

A pre-cooked turkey and prepared sides can also save you time in the kitchen.

Frozen food, like frozen vegetables, could also save you money.

“Most retailers have them on sale this week for 10 for $10, so that's a great savings for customers,” Molly Devanney, the vice president of public relations for Highland Park Market, said.

“So, you're spending $1 on a frozen package of you know, corn or green beans or whatever it is that you like to have at your table for the holiday,” she said.

To get the most for your money, portion out the leftovers.

Devanney recommends freezing meals as well so you can take them out in a couple of weeks when you have a lot going on.

“They can just take it out of the oven and throw it into a pot, you could do a crock pot meal. You could do something different with it, and just really, so you're not wasting that food by the end of the weekend,” she said.