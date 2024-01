Western Connecticut State University is closed on Friday because of a water main break.

A Tweet from the university said both campuses will be closed.

Western Connecticut State University will be closed today, January 19, because of a water main break on the Westside. both campuses will be closed. pic.twitter.com/c92XtOdpS4 — Western Connecticut State University (@WestConn) January 19, 2024

Learn more here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The school had planned to close early on Friday because of the forecast and expected snow and ice removal to be difficult, then the water main break happened.