‘We All Bleed the Same:' Plainville March Aims for Racial Equality, Lasting Change

People of all ages came out to a march in Plainville on Wednesday. Some shared their experiences about being targeted based on their race and how it's impacted them.

A pair of best friends who spoke to the crowd led by example, showing it's what's on the inside that really matters.

"We thought that would be good to just say we're best friends. She's my best friend, and it doesn't matter she's Black and I'm white. We're just best friends," said 11-year-old Faith Posner.

Posner and 10-year-old Rashe Haikali say they were born best friends, and there's a lot they like about each other.

"Everything really. She's nice. She's kind. She's funny. Everything," said Posner.

"How we can make jokes about her sunburn like she has right now," said Haikali.

"I get sunburned so easily," said Posner.

"And about how she calls me so early in the morning to tell me that I can go over to her house to use her pool," said Haikali.

The color of their skin has never mattered to them. They wanted to come out to the Plainville rally and talk about what they think. They each wore a sign that pointed to each other and said "She's my BFF. Got a problem with it? #BLM :)"

"People should just know we all bleed the same, we all are the same," said Posner.

"The color of someone's skin doesn't matter," said Haikali.

The two spoke in front of dozens of people to share their message. Organizers say they wanted people to understand that they're here for those who’ve been impacted by racism and won't stop fighting.

"This is not just a moment, it's a movement. We have to keep it going. We have to keep showing up for our community so that people can see that there can be a real lasting change if we really come together," said organizer Melina Floyd.

Six-year-old Nwachukwu Momah says he's been bullied at school because of the color of his skin, and his friend, 8-year-old Henry Posner, came out with him to say that's not right.

Four friends leading by example and showing it costs nothing to be kind.

"They should know that people should be treated the same," said Posner.

"They should know to be nice to every person even if they have black skin color or tan or whatever skin color they have. You still have to be nice," said Momah.