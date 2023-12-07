‘We are able to add light into the darkness': CT residents prepare to celebrate Hanukkah

As Hanukkah kicks off for Connecticut residents, many in the Jewish community have expressed the importance of the holiday this year.

Inside the Crown Market in West Hartford, busy shoppers grabbed last minute essentials for gatherings of friends and family Thursday night.

“I’ve got a few things now, I'll be getting potatoes and onions to make latkes, and prepare to celebrate with family later,” Brian Friedman said.

As he shopped, he said this year’s celebration comes with extra value this year.

“There are people that can't celebrate right now and families lost that, can't celebrate, so yeah, it has an important meaning for the Jewish community and our non-Jewish friends that are supporting us right now,” Freidman said.

The market was celebrating community for the first night of Hanukkah, offering traditional foods and other goods as people shopped.

“It’s a very strange time right now in our world and I think people are coming in looking for connections,” Debbie Raviv, managing partner for the market, said.

According to Raviv, the lead up to the Festival of Lights is one of the busiest times of the year, and they have made a point to welcome all who need something with open arms.

“Community is what keeps people going and when people feel isolated or not connected to community or times, that’s bad for people,” Raviv said.

Jewish community leaders agree this year is a special one. A time where people need support and where the theme of the holiday has extra meaning as war continues in Israel.

“The theme of Chanukah is the perseverance of light over darkness, the perseverance of spirit over matter, quality over quantity,” Shaya Gopin said. “In a time of, where you see a lot of hatred, it is a dark period, we are able to add light into the darkness.”

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a consistent over 300% increase in antisemitic and hate incidents since the start of the Israel-Hamas War compared to this time last year.

“Make sure you are there to support others at this difficult time,” said Stacey Sobel with the CT ADL. “We hope that people do take a pause tonight and remind us that a little light can dispel the darkness.”

With events planned across the state, the ADL is reminding everyone to be vigilant and speak up about any wrongdoing, and local and state agencies said they continue to monitor for any threat to anyone.