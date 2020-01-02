‘We Love You, Trenton’: East Haven Comes Together for Boy With Inoperable Tumor

The mayor of East Haven, Joseph Carfora, has proclaimed Jan. 2 as “Trenton Day” for Trenton O’Brien.

The Mayor would like all to participate and we are inviting you all to do so. With the East Haven Public School... Posted by Mayor Joseph A. Carfora on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Doctors found a tumor in the 7-year-old’s brain and he was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, otherwise known as a DIPG. It is inoperable and incurable, according to Jess O’Brien, a family friend.

To show support, Trenton’s classmates and teachers at Momauguin Elementary School wore yellow shirts and yellow ribbons on Thursday, as well as donated to his family. It was part of an ongoing effort over the last few months to show support, including having a pasta dinner and charity walk and fundraiser.

Despite battling for months and undergoing weeks of radiation this summer to shrink the tumor, Trenton’s condition is worsening. In an online fundraising site, O’Brien posted that Trenton was released from the hospital on Christmas Eve and has been home, but on hospice.



It is heartbreaking news for Davia Burke, Tenton’s first-grade teacher.

“It was hard and it’s hard to think of this young boy who seemed so lively and energetic to take this turn for the worse. But he’s a strong little boy and I know he’s been fighting very hard,” Burke said.

She said it’s been great to see the community come together and support him and his family.