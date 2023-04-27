Waterbury

Weapon Confiscated from Crosby High School Student in Waterbury

CROSBY HIGH SCHOOL
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police are investigating after a weapon was confiscated from a Crosby High School student Thursday morning, according to school officials.

School officials said police responded immediately when administration was made aware of the weapon. No information was immediately released on what the weapon was.

Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School were put into a shelter-in-place, which has since been lifted.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
